Raitha Dasara will be celebrated in all taluks of State: Minister

Mysuru: District In-charge Minister and Agriculture Minister B C Patil inaugurated the Raitha Dasara after performing traditional Nandi pooja here on Friday. Somashekar informed the reporters that Raitha Dasara will be celebrated in all the taluks in the State. He said, "Patil, who has a lot of concern for farmers, will be spending a day with farmers to know their difficulties."

Later, the ministers travelled in a bullock cart accompanied by traditional music and dance by folk artistes.To a question, Somashekar said that action would be taken against people who are selling gold cards in the black market. Police have been asked to take strict action against black marketeers.

Chamundeshwari constituency MLA G T Devegowda, Mysuru Mayor Shivakumar, Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Dr Bagadi Gautham, Appanna, Doddanagaiah, Karnataka Exhibition Authority chairman Mirle Srinivas and others were present.