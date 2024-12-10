Rajadhiraaj: Love. Life. Leela, The mega-musical’s captivating songs, composed by Sachin-Jigar releases

Bengaluru: The enchanting songs of ‘Rajadhiraaj: Love. Life. Leela.’, which gracefully brought Shri Krishna's timeless leelas to life in the mega-musical, are now available on all music streaming platforms worldwide. Conceptualised by visionary Dhanraj Nathwani, the soundtracks of the theatrical have been composed by renowned composer duo Sachin-Jigar, and the lyrics have been penned by celebrated lyricist Padma Shri Awardee Prasoon Joshi.

20 original melodic tracks, which illuminated the auditorium with their captivating lyrics and lively scores, are now available for streaming, allowing audiences to immerse themselves in the magic of the grand musical. The songs elegantly capture the unconditional love between a mother and son, the enchanting love story of Radha and Krishna, and the mischievousness of Balgopal, evoking a wide range of emotions.

Sharing his thoughts on the release of the songs, Dhanraj Nathwani said, “Music stirs a rich blend of emotions and leaves a lasting impact on individuals. And Rajadhiraaj’s songs have resonated deeply with the audience across generations, Shri Krishna’s leelas have reached them through music. The enthusiasm we witnessed among the spectators here in Delhi and Mumbai led us to release these soul-stirring songs on the streaming platforms, ensuring they reach a wider audience. Of the 20 tracks we are releasing 11 right now. We are hopeful that everyone will love them as much as we loved creating them.”

The composition is a blend of Western symphonic elements from Budapest and Indian classical music, highlighting multiple musical genres such as haveli sangeet, Rajasthani and Gujarati folk, Sapakra, Raas Garba, and Hindustani semi-classical music. To capture the flavours of various regions of India, the musical duo also incorporated local instrumentalists, including tabla, dholak, shehnai, and others. The songs have been sung by renowned singers like Shankar Mahadevan, Shreya Ghoshal, Kailash Kher, Sachin Sanghvi, Parthiv Gohil, Keerthi Sagathia and Jonita Gandhi.

Revealing the idea behind the creation of the lively composition, music composer Sachin-Jigar said, “It was an interesting as well as quite challenging project for us and we thrive on such experiences. We have grown up hearing the songs and stories of Shri Krishna from our grandparents and this musical was an opportunity to bring the Krishna we know to the audience. To add depth, we blended Western and Indian classical music, while also experimenting with different local instruments to create unique and dynamic melodies. Each song is different from the other, and each one is close to our hearts.”

After a stellar run at Mumbai’s Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), ‘Rajadhiraaj: Love. Life. Leela.’ — the world’s first mega musical on Shri Krishna's life graced Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Auditorium in the last week of November. Executive Producer Bhoomi Nathwani presents the musical masterpiece, which seamlessly blends rich storytelling, stunning visuals, and soul-stirring live music. The show received an enthralling response from the audience in both cities, uniting generations under one roof to celebrate the rich tapestry of art, culture, and tradition. The musical is set to premiere in Dubai in 2025.