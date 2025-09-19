Redis bets on India’s AI momentum as Rowan Trollope, CEO announces Recent Acquisition of Decodable

Bengaluru Redis, the world’s fastest data platform, today announced a major expansion of its AI strategy at Redis Released 2025. During his maiden visit to India as CEO of Redis, Rowan Trollope highlighted the company’s AI strategy, and announced new tools and capabilities for the company’s platform, as well as the strategic acquisition of Decodable, while underscoring India’s growing role in Redis’ global innovation roadmap. He emphasised India’s AI-led innovation and its role as a hub for engineering talent, enterprise adoption, and customer growth.

While addressing the media, Redis CEO Rowan Trollope announced the acquisition of real-time data platform Decodable, the public preview of Redis’ new LangCache service, and several other improvements to Redis for AI that make it easier for developers to build agents with reliable, persistent memory. Together, these moves accelerate Redis’ evolution from the fastest in-memory data store to an essential infrastructure layer for AI, delivering the context and memory that intelligent agents depend on.

“As AI enters its next phase, the challenge isn’t proving what language models can do; it’s giving them the context and memory to act with relevance and reliability,” said Rowan Trollope, CEO of Redis. “As technology becomes ever more reliant on LLMs, the strategic investment we made in Decodable’s platform will make it easier for developers to build and expand data pipelines and convert that data into context within Redis, so it’s fast and always available in the right place at the right time.”

“India is not only a fast-growing market for Redis, it is also helping to shape the future of AI. With one of the world’s largest startup ecosystems, and millions of developers building intelligent applications, India represents the kind of scale, ambition, and innovation where Redis thrives. As enterprises and startups here embrace AI at unprecedented speed, our focus is on giving them the context, memory, and real-time infrastructure their systems need to be more capable, responsive, and reliable,” Trollope further added.

Redis also announced the public preview of LangCache, a fully-managed semantic caching service which cuts the latency and token usage for LLM-dependent applications by as much as 70%, and announced several updates to its AI infrastructure tools, including hybrid search enhancements, integrations with agent frameworks for AutoGen and Cognee. For India’s third largest startup ecosystem and the fastest-growing developer community with over 17 million developers, where cost optimization and scalability are crucial, LangCache helps build more affordable AI-powered experiences for chatbots, agents, and enterprise applications.