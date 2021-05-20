Residential areas outside BBMP limits have no access to PHCs

Bengaluru: Both State and Central governments are facing bitter criticism from the opposition and citizens for the lack of preparation for the second Covid wave. The grim situation in the areas outside the jurisdiction of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagare Palike (BBMP) speaks volumes about lackadaisical approach of governments towards fight against coronavirus.



There are hardly any Primary Health Centers (PHC) in the Electronic City, which houses top corporate companies.

The nearest government or private hospital is around 4-7 km away from villages like Veerasandra, Hulimanagala, Doddatoguru and Konappan Agrahara. There is a large population which depends on PHCs situated in Anekal and Bommanahalli, 7-8 km away for any medical aid or Covid testing.

"Due to lack of any Primary Health Center within the reach of common man and even the working class people are suffering from a difficult situation with no support to fight with the pandemic," said a statement issued by Hulimangala Residents Welfare Association.

A local resident, Mani Ranjan told The Hans India that since cases are increasing every other day with no hope or plan for vaccination in the coming future they do not know who they should approach.

"Jigani/ Singasandra PHC is 7 kilometers away from the Electronic City," he added.

The RWA stated that the industries, ELCITA and the BBMP have made no effort to set up at least a temporary war room to deal with the pandemic.

It is learnt that Bengaluru South MLA M Krishnappa has sent a request to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to bring Electronic City under the BBMP limits.

"It has already been proposed by the BBMP to bring it under its control. But ELCIA/ELCITA, which has been formed to protect and promote the interests of the industries by sharing technology and information as well as provide a forum for addressing common problems confronting the industries, is not letting BBMP to take control of surrounding residential areas and villages. ELCITA very well maintains the roads, drainage, garbage, etc. within its limits, but the area just outside their limits are struggling for proper roads, with no drainage, garbage being dumped wherever possible," the statement by the RWA said.