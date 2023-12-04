Residents urge CMC to distribute compensation

Chamarajanagara: In a saga of broken promises and prolonged suffering, residents of Chamarajanagar find themselves in a relentless battle for justice, seven years after giving their land and properties for road widening. In the year 2016, the Chamarajanagar city municipal council has initiated a road-widening project, necessitating the demolition of structures along the roadside. Assurances were given by the Municipal Council to compensate those who lost their land by providing alternative plots elsewhere.

However, what ensued was a protracted period of unfulfilled promises, leaving victims in a state of despair and frustration. The city municipal council pledged to allocate suitable compensation in the form of alternative land, but seven years on, not a single rupee has been disbursed. The victims, and aggrieved, have lodged complaints against the CMC to district administration, seeking redress for their long-standing grievances.

The streets of Chamarajanagar tell a tale of half-demolished buildings juxtaposed with newly constructed roads, reflecting the aftermath of the road-widening endeavors initiated by the Municipal Council. In 2016, as part of the development plan, land adjacent to the road was encroached upon and demolished by the city council. The affected residents were assured compensation, with promises of alternative land. Despite these assurances, the victims have been left stranded, grappling with broken promises and a lack of compensation. The city council claims to have earmarked alternative locations for those who lost their land, but the affected individuals are reluctant to accept these offers, and the state government is yet to release the promised compensation.

The Municipal Council contends that providing compensation has been delayed due to legal challenges posed by the affected residents, who have taken the matter to court. The road-widening project, carried out with overall development in mind, has become a contentious issue, with victims decrying the lack of appropriate compensation and delayed demolition work.

As the residents’ patience wears thin, they have issued a stern waring of intensifying their struggle against the Municipal Council if timely and fair compensation is not provided.

The plea for justice echoes through the streets of Chamarajanagar, where victims continue to endure the consequences of a road-widening project that has left them waiting for restitution for seven long years.