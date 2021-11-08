Revised voters list published changes can be made: BBMP Chief

Bengaluru: In the lined up activities for Special Summary Revision of Electoral Rolls- 2022 on Monday, revised voter's list was published in all the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) 23 Assembly Constituencies, Voter's Registration Office, Assistant Electoral Officer and in the Ward offices and citizens are given a chance to review their voter's list, said BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta.

As part of Special Summary of Electoral Roll-2022 activities, the voter's list has been published and has been discussed with the political party meetings. BBMP commissioner Gaurav Gupta said, "All political party representatives, citizens have to review if there are any errors in the published Voter's list and if they wish to make any changes or add names, they can do so by taking necessary steps."

Special Commissioner (Admin) Dayanand said, In the BBMP limits on Monday has published the revised voter's list and in this list, if there are any names that are left out, or missed. If there are any errors in addition of the names and also if there are changes in the division of names in moving from one place to another. Or if anyone wants to delete the name from the voter's list, the voter's can approach the Nodal officers or Registration officers, Assistant officer's office and to the BLO, a Form 6,7, 8 and 8A one can ensure their rights and objections to the Election Commission of India from 8 November to 8 December 2021 and everyone can utilise the same facility.

The revised voter's list has been published in www.ceokarnataka.kar.nic.in and www.bbmp.gov.in website and arrangements have been made to make changes from there. Citizens and Voters' can themselves find their voter's information on their mobile phone VHA (Voter Helpline App) or NVSP (National Voters Service Portal) and one can also download e-EPIC and get information on election booth, percentages of votes and other information.

Voter's in the Special Summary Revision of Electoral Rolls-2022 starting from November 4 from 10am to 5pm (Dates- 7, 14, 21 and 28) can visit Registration Office and Ward offices and submit their Forms, he said.

In the BBMP limits, on 01.01.2021 the total voters were 93,76,004, on Monday, the total voters were 94,39,416 and between these dates, a total of 63,612 voters have registered and according to the Election Commission of India on 13.1.2022 "Final Voter's List" should be published.