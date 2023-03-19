Rishabh Shetty calls for qualitative government schools in rural areas

Rishabh Shetty, a renowned actor, on Sunday called for setting up qualitative Government schools in rural areas.While inaugurating the newly set up Government Higher Primary School at Subrahmanyanagar in Malleshwara constituency, the maker of "Sarkarihiriyaprathamika shale, kasaragodu" movie said that working for the cause of government schools was equal to offering worship to God.





Sharing that he also studied in a government school, he stated that he would be happy to involve in education-related activities to provide better facilities for rural children. Saying that language was just a tool, he remarked that language should not become a deterrent factor to quell the urge for gaining knowledge. Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, Minister and MLA of the constituency, who presided over said that all the 24 government schools in the constituency have been upgraded keeping in mind the influence of digitalisation in education.





Sri SriYadugiriYatirajaRamanujaJeeyar, in his blessing remarks, said that equal educational opportunities should be provided to all students irrespective of their financial backgrounds and places. Prasanna Wadiyar of Shikshana Foundation, KaveriKedarnath, President of Malleshwara BJP Mahila Mandal, and Yogish, President of BJP Subrahmnayanagar ward were present.