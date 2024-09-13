Roads in Hubballi-Dharwad damaged, residents curse

Hubballi: The continuous rainfall has left the roads of Hubli-Dharwad twin city in disarray, leading to widespread damage and growing frustration among residents. The condition of the roads has sparked a wave of complaints and curses against the Hubli Dharwad Municipal Corporation, as traffic has become increasingly difficult to manage across the city.

The Hubballi-Dharwad region, which comprises 82 wards and has a population of over 13 lakh, is currently plagued by a growing number of potholes. Most of the roads in Dharwad city are badly damaged, including those under the jurisdiction of the Mahanagara Corporation. Areas such as Udaya Hostel, Murugamath, and Kamalapura have been particularly affected, with large potholes forming due to the persistent rain.

Addressing the deteriorating state of the roads, Corporation Commissioner IshwaraUllagaddi stated, “We have made an estimate of the damage caused to the roads by rain and other issues. To cover the potholes and repair the roads, we require a budget of Rs 1.59 crores.”

On the other hand, Corporation Mayor Ramanna explained the challenges in executing road repairs amidst ongoing rain.

“We have issued zone-wise tenders, and the work will commence once the rain subsides. If we start the repairs now, we won’t be able to properly lay asphalt and cement,” he said. “We plan to close the potholes on both sides of Hubli-Dharwad city. However, due to frequent rains, more roads are getting damaged, causing a lot of trouble for motorists,” he added.

As the monsoon season continues to impact the region, residents of Hubli-Dharwad are expressing their frustration over the delay in road repairs. The increased number of potholes and damaged roads has made daily commutes challenging, with drivers and pedestrians facing difficulties navigating through the city. Local citizens are urging the municipal authorities to expedite the repair process and find a long-term solution to improve road quality, emphasizing the need for timely action to prevent further inconvenience and potential accidents.

While the authorities have assured that road repair work will begin once the weather stabilizes, the current situation highlights the ongoing challenge of maintaining infrastructure in the face of heavy rains. The Hubli-Dharwad Municipal Corporation faces mounting pressure to address the damage swiftly and effectively to ensure safe and accessible roads for its residents.

The city’s future road management strategy will likely require more durable solutions to withstand seasonal weather conditions, reducing the need for frequent repairs and improving overall transportation safety.