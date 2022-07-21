Rohini Nilekani's new book talks of 'samaaj, sarkaar, bazaar'

Bengaluru: Philanthropist Rohini Nilekani stresses on the need for a dynamic balance among the three sectors of society, state and markets in her new book which showcases her learnings from her civic engagement and charity work of over three decades.

"Samaaj, Sarkaar, Bazaar: A Citizen-First Approach" is slated for release on August 4. Talking about the intent of the book, Nilekani says, "A samaaj-first philosophy has guided my civic involvement and personal philanthropy for the past three decades. This new book is a distillation of my thoughts about the need for a dynamic balance between the three sectors of society, state and markets."

She says her book is an invitation to thinkers, researchers, writers, civic leaders, and all citizens to join the important public discourse around the changing role of these three sectors. "I also hope it energises citizens to rethink our role in creating an equitable and resilient society," she adds. She advocates that the quest for a good society begins with positioning 'samaaj' as the foundational sector in order to keep the state and markets accountable to the wider public interest. "Given the complex societal problems of contemporary India, we need all three sectors to work in tandem and with mutual respect," she writes in the book. According to Nilekani, she has penned this book as a concerned citizen and not as a scholar.

From her early work on the responsibilities of citizens, the issues within the justice system, and the challenges of sustainability to the potential offered by the digital age along with key takeaways from the Covid pandemic, she discusses the intricate equilibrium between the state, society, and markets. The self-published book will be available at select bookstores and e-commerce platforms.

Any proceeds will go to the civil society organisations that Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies supports. It will also be freely available on www.samaajsarkaarbazaar.in. Nilekani has been associated with several civil society institutions over her 30 years of work in the civic space both through her giving and being a founding member of organisations such as Pratham Books, Arghyam and EkStep Foundation. She has had a long association with organisations such as Akshara Foundation and Ashoka Trust For Research In Ecology And The Environment (ATREE). She and her husband, Nandan Nilekani, are signatories to The Giving Pledge, pledging to give away half of their wealth to philanthropy. Rohini Nilekani has authored books like "Stillborn" and "Uncommon Ground" besides several children's works.