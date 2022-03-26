RRR wows audience in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: 'RRR' starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan and directed by S.S Rajamouli, seems to be a huge hit with the film buffs here. The movie also features Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. The movie had been delayed a few times due to the pandemic, but now, it has finally hit the screens and the audience have already started praising the actors, the director and the complete movie.

"The movie is wonderful and intense. The actors have justified the characters they played. Both Jr. NTR and Ram Charan never fail to amaze us with their performances. This is only possible through S.S Rajamouli's direction," Rajath Kumar tells The Hans India.

"From the very beginning, the first half of the movie captures the attention of the audience. However, during the second half, one might feel that it's lengthy or slow paced. The actors are at their best when it comes to the on-screen performance and you will enjoy it if you're a fan of the duo. If you're longing for entertainment this weekend, it's definitely something that you should watch." says Aishwarya. S, another film buff.

The movie has been greatly appreciated by fans since a number of them quote that 'It's a masterpiece in itself'.