Rs 1 crore subsidy from government for Kambala: DCM DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar said, "20 kambals will be given Rs 5 lakh each as a subsidy of Rs 1 crore as before. More support will be given to the desi and historical sport of kambala."



On Wednesday morning at the city's palace grounds, Bengaluru Kambala- Namma Kambala Kare Pooja (Guddali Pooja) was held, DCM Shivakumar said, "There will be a discussion with the Chief Minister and Kannada Culture Department regarding the release of subsidy for the Kambala. MLA Ashok Rai requested that the organization of societies in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi district needs a base and they should all submit a petition to the government together.

A man has nothing to take, he has to leave everything he has. But it is a happy thing that the people of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi district are united under the leadership of MLA Ashok Rai to preserve and introduce our culture, he said.

He said, No stone statue can be made without being damaged. No crop can grow without plowing the land. Accordingly, some development work should be done in the palace ground under this pretext. Hailing from Dakshina Kannada district, Sadananda Gowda said Harris grew up as a leader in Bengaluru.

“The coastal part of Karnataka is the biggest asset of this country. He has made a name for himself in all fields including industry, education, hotel industry, tourism, banking. The work of MLA Ashok Rai who is going to introduce his tradition to the people of Bengaluru is commendable,” he said.

Our culture is the greatest asset of this country. Similarly Dakshina Kannada has rich folk rituals. All of you are working together as a model to leave a testimony that the celebration of Dakshina Kannada should be held in Bangalore as well. The youth of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi district are working more actively. Thousands of youths have found a home in Bangalore. Our cooperation will always be there for planning this historic Kambala. He said that God gives an opportunity without giving either a boon or a curse, use this opportunity. The people of Dakshina Kannada have come here with a commitment to preserve their culture. Namma Kambala- Bangalore Kambala is encouraged by the government.