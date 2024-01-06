Sadananda Gowda hints at re-entry into electoral politics

Bengaluru: Former Chief Minister and Union Minister MP DV Sadananda Gowda had recently announced his retirement from electoral politics. He was upset with the progress in the party and took this decision. Also, he had defended that he had taken this decision to give a chance to the new generation. But now DV Sadananda Gowda has changed his plans. He is hinting to re-enter the poll arena from Bangalore North Lok Sabha constituency.



DV Sadananda Gowda, who is identified in the BS Yeddyurappa team, is now unhappy with some of the state leaders at the Centre. He has also expressed his displeasure in internal forums that they are responsible for the present situation of the party in Karnataka. He also said that they lost the assembly elections due to this confusion. After this, he said that he will retire from electoral politics.

Meanwhile, following the development in the state BJP, DV Sadananda Gowda has made a U-turn. Again, indirectly expressed the desire to contest from Bangalore North. Meanwhile, Sadananda Gowda, who organized a congratulatory meeting for BJP state president BY Vijayendra in Bangalore North, spoke highly of Vijayendra. This move is naturally a cause for curiosity.

After the news that DV Sadananda Gowda is not contesting from Bangalore North, many were eyeing this constituency. Especially former MLA CT Ravi and MP Shobha Karandlaje were in the forefront.

In the wake of the wave against Shobha Karandlaje in Udupi Chikmagalur district, she was thinking of contesting from Bangalore North.

On the other hand, CT Ravi, who lost the Assembly elections, is also trying to contest from Bangalore North. Bangalore North is a safe place for the BJP, so they are showing interest in this option.

But a faction of BJP is bringing DV Sadananda Gowda to the fore to stop the contest between the two. That is why it is also heard in the political circle that he has announced his election retirement at one point and now he has hinted about contesting again.