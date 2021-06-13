Sadananda Gowda promises land for IFFCO plant in Bengaluru

New Delhi: Fertilizers Minister D V Sadananda Gowda on Saturday flagged off a dispatch of 'nano urea' fertilizer to Karnataka and promised awarding a piece of land to fertilizer cooperative major IFFCO for setting up a plant in Bengaluru for nano urea production.

On May 31, Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Ltd (IFFCO) introduced the world's first 'nano urea' in liquid form for farmers worldwide, and its production has commenced from the current month.

The cooperative had earlier dispatched nano urea to Uttar Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. According to IFFCO, the use of nano urea by farmers will not only improve soil health and crop productivity but will also reduce the use of chemical fertilizers.

"It is a momentous occasion for India where IFFCO is working towards realizing Prime Minister's dream of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Aatmanirbhar Krishi…

We will give you a site (land) near airport in Bengaluru from where IFFCO can produce nano urea from Karnataka," an official statement quoted Gowda having said after flagging off the dispatch virtually.