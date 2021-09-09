Sakra Hospital wins award for developing in-house triaging solution

Bengaluru: Sakra World Hospital bags "Most Innovative Solution for COVID 19" at the National Awards organised by World Health Congress for their tech-enabled solution for bed allocation to Covid-19 patients.

To aid frontline warriors in bracing for the Covid impact, Sakra Hospital has developed an in-house solution - Jidoka that enables virtual triaging. Through this technology, beds are allocated based on the criticality of the patient's condition, and communication about patients' health conditions is dispatched to the attendee on a timely basis. This also reduces the chances of transcribing errors in uploading patient data on the government portal. It also creates an e-portal for vaccination and patient billing.

Deepak Agarkhed, Associate Vice President, Sakra World Hospital said, "Adoption of Kaizen (continuous improvement) as hospital operating system at Sakra has made a big impact to improve efficiency at the workplace across the hospital. We at Sakra conduct twice a year Kaizen competition to encourage each functional and cross-functional team to generate new improvement idea, implement & showcase to entire hospital staff. Kaizen is indeed a stepping stone for Sakra's innovation during COVID- 19."