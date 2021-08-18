Satellite imagery that can monitor illegal constructions 

Bengaluru: UP42, a geospatial developer platform and marketplace wholly owned by Airbus partnered with Indian Istartup HyperVerge Inc. to offer satellite imagery services using Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based change detection algorithms.



The automated algorithm developed by HyperVerge Inc. will detect small structural changes to homes and properties and aid in local government tax assessment and code enforcement. Using the technology, you can also monitor the legal and unauthorised construction of roads, buildings and artificial islands in remote regions. This will also allow for GIS maps to be updated in rapidly growing urban areas. The algorithm can detect changes with high accuracy by comparing two images on different dates.

"HyperVerge is very excited about this partnership with UP42, which is changing the way satellite imagery-based applications are built and consumed," said HyperVerge CEO Kedar Kulkarni. "Combining the ease of use of the UP42 platform with HyperVerge's AI algorithms can help enterprises, defence agencies, and governments track changes in assets of interest with a high accuracy in tactically relevant timelines."

Users of the UP42 platform will gain affordable access to SPOT and Pléiades archives where they can purchase the image data required to cover their area of interest. Leveraging the power of cloud computing, users can then use the algorithms that join more than 130 data and analytics capabilities, to find features, count objects, detect change, uncover patterns, classify land use, and derive vegetative indices.