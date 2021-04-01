Scalene Shycozone, tech game-changer to combat viruses

Bengaluru: Centre for Advanced Research and Development (CARD) and Organisation De Scalene Foundation in association with the Miterr group, launched Shycozone, a mobile application to locate Shycocan, a protection device against viral particles of corona family.



Claimed to be the first mobile app that shows the protected zones where Shyconcan devices are installed within a 100 km radius. The users can select the category. for e.g restaurant, gym, theatre, schools and colleges, hospital, mall, hotel, etc, and the application will showcase the safe Shycozone in that specific area.

Dr Rajah Vijay Kumar, chairman of Organisation De Scalene Foundation and inventor of Shycocan, told The Hans India, "The Scalene Shycozone app is India's first mobile application that shows the protected zones where Scalene Shycocan devices are installed within a 100 km radius. The user needs to install and get registered in the SHYCOZONE app. The app is available at the app store for android and ios devices. The user can select the category and the application will showcase the safe Shycozones in that specific area. Scalene Shycozone mobile application locates Shycocan devices in safe zones which protect the area from possible viral particle transmission."

Shycocan is available in about 59 countries world over. "We have already started the device installation at a few restaurants and hospitals in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Chennai," he said.

Since the vaccine is rolled out, Kumar on being asked, if the product will be feasible said, "Scalene Shycozone is a revolutionary technology game changer in fight against coronavirus and other airborne diseases such as seasonal influenza. Even though the vaccination process has started, this device can be used in the long-run during the pandemic or otherwise. It provides sustained and long-term protection against the spread of similar virus infecting mechanisms like influenza, avian flu, H1N1, severe acute respiratory syndrome, etc. Shycocan attenuates up to 99.994% of viruses in enclosed spaces, giving a real time protection against infection (Shycocan has scientifically proved to attenuate / neutralize 99.994% of viral particles on surfaces (MS2 Phage) and 100% in a(Avian Coronavirus)."