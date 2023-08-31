Science and Technology Department to felicitate ISRO scientists: Minister Bose Raju

Live
On behalf of Govt of Karnataka, The Department of Science and Technology has decided to facilitate ISRO scientists, engineers, and technocrats for their magnificent performance in Chandrayaan 3, Minor Irrigation, Science and Technology Minister N S Bose Raju said here on Thursday.
"I will discuss the proposal with the Chief Minister as well as the ISRO Chairman and fix a mutually convenient date," Bose Raju said while speaking to the media in his Vikasa Soudha office.
He said the Chief Minister has suggested that we organize the felicitation function for the unprecedented feat by ISRO. "I have already had a preliminary discussion with the officers of my department" Bose Raju explained.
According to Bose Raju, the function will be organized in the banquet hall of Vidhana Soudha. "I have also thought of organizing an exhibition on India's achievements in Space Science. I am yet to discuss this with ISRO authorities," the Science and Technology Minister added.