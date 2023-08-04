SCP, TSP money for guarantee schemes; If not withdrawn, state-wide protest: Bommai

Bengaluru: Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has warned that if the state government does not withdraw the SCP TSP funds given to the guarantee schemes, there will be a state-wide struggle on behalf of the SC and ST community.



He participated in the protest organized by the BJP at Freedom Park in Bengaluru against the state government's transfer of SCP TSP funds to guarantee schemes. He accused the Congress government, which came to power after giving assurances to the people in democracy, is now playing games with the lives of Dalits.

Both CM Siddaramaiah and DCM should have gone to Dalits' homes and given guarantee cards, then they should have told Dalits that they will use your SCP TSP money. But, without telling them, now you are using the money of Dalits to settle the money, this is a betrayal of the Dalits, he said.





You are bankrupting the state in the name of guarantees. I said during the budget itself, you have said that you will give Rs 34,000 crores, but you are giving only about Rs 23,000 crores to SCP TSP. You have earmarked about Rs 700 crores of SCP TSP for Shakti Yojana. How do you identify who is SC/ ST under Shakti Yojana? Under Gruha Lakshmi Yojana, you have given about Rs 5500 crore SDP TSP money to housewives, who among them belongs to SC/ST? Almost Rs 11,000 crores transferred from SCP TSP will not be utilized for the SC/ST community. Had this money been available, thousands of Ganga welfare borewells could have been made for Dalits. SC/ ST Hostel could have been constructed. Thousands of students could be educated. "You avoided it and did injustice to SC/ ST people," he lashed out.





In the SCP TSP Act, you have brought the 7D clause, you have allowed Dalits to use the money collected for other purposes, you will give a speech in favor of Dalits. We have made 100 Ambedkar Hostels, 50 Kanakadasa Hostels, five Mega Hostels for Dalit students for the Social Welfare Department. Under the Babu Jagjivan Ram Yojana, we have created a scheme to provide employment to Dalit youth.



We gave 75 units of free electricity to Dalits. You have reduced it to 47 units. If you were in favor of Dalits, the 7D Act could have been repealed in the first session. Instead, they have come forward to take out the ban on conversion and cow slaughter, he accused.

Social Welfare Minister HC Mahadevappa. He comes from dalit community, he became a minister with the blessings of that community, doesn't he have the spine to stop this? You have said that you agreed to the money transfer out of unwillingness. What is so imperative to you? He said that you are betraying Dalits.





Dokha is going on for all guarantee schemes. If one unit increases in household lighting, the bill has to be paid. Rice was not given in Anna Bhagya. In Gruha Lakshmi, I don't know what is happening. There is no money for the youth fund scheme.



SCP TSP funds should be earmarked for SCP TSP. Guarantee schemes have to be funded from other sources. What injustice did Dalits do? He demanded that funds should be provided for these projects from other sources as provided in the budget for other communities.

No matter how great a minister you are, if you do injustice to Dalits, you are betraying that community. Money should be given to SCP, TSP immediately. Otherwise, Bommai warned that the protest will be carried out in the form of a state-wide movement.