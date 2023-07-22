Senior Congress leader BK Hariprasad attacks CM Siddaramaiah, says he knows how to choose and demote a CM

Bengaluru: Senior Congress leader BK Hariprasad has indirectly attacked CM Siddaramaiah by saying that he knows very well how to choose and demote a CM.



Hariprasad was speaking at a meeting of the leaders of Ediga, Billava and Divar held at a private hotel in Bengaluru . He said that Siddaramaiah belongs to the backward class, and that the community is not coming forward politically in Karnataka. He expressed sadness that if he sees that he is being deprived of an opportunity, he feels that he is a victim of someone's conspiracy.

Hariprasad also said that he had asked Siddaramaiah for 5 crores for Karkala Koti Chennyya Park in Udupi district, but Siddaramaiah had not given it. He said that he will think how to facilitate the backward class.

Hariprasad also said that backward class is not only a caste. He said that caste is different, class is different, and that everyone who falls in the category should get equal rights. He said that in 11 constituencies, Eediga, Billava, Deeva are decisive, and that four people lost their tickets because of this. He said that two Billavas, one Ediga, and one Divar were deprived.

Hariprasad also said that party tickets has given to minorities in North and South. He said that they are not anti-minorities, but that if they want to get ahead, they should not raise their voice against minorities. He said that they are deprived of tickets by putting minorities in front. He demanded that they should be allowed where there are more.

Hariprasad's attack on Siddaramaiah comes at a time when the Congress party is facing a leadership crisis. Siddaramaiah is facing calls to resign from within the party, and there is no clear consensus on who should replace him. Hariprasad's attack is likely to add to the pressure on Siddaramaiah, and it remains to be seen how he will respond.