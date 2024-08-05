Serial burglar, accomplices held; gold worth Rs 45 lakh seized

Davangere: In a major breakthrough, police have arrested Afroz Ahmed (42), a notorious criminal who made a living by selling stolen gold from house burglaries, along with his girlfriend Bhagya and another accomplice, Praveen. Afroz, the prime suspect in the case, has been linked to a staggering 38 house burglary cases, with authorities seizing jewelry worth `45 lakh from the accused.

Afroz Ahmed, originally from Vadnal Rajanna in Channagiri town, has been under police radar for some time. After his marriage, he had been living in Chikkamagaluru district, but his criminal activities spanned across multiple regions. The investigation has revealed that Afroz was involved in a string of burglaries across several towns including Channagiri, Honnali, Harihara, Bhadravati, Holalkere, Davangere, Harpanahalli, and Hosadurga, where over thirty theft cases have been registered against him.

During the arrest, the police seized a significant haul of stolen goods from Afroz and his accomplices. The recovered items include a total of 634 grams of gold jewelry valued at `44,38,000, along with 550 grams of silver jewelry worth `40,000. Additionally, the authorities also confiscated a motorcycle, valued at `60,000, and two iron rods believed to have been used in the burglaries.

Speaking about the case, SP Uma Prashant highlighted the scale of Afroz’s criminal activities and the success of the police operation in apprehending the suspects. “This arrest is a significant achievement for the police department. Afroz Ahmed had been evading capture for a long time, and his arrest, along with the recovery of stolen goods, is a major relief for the victims of his crimes,” said SP Uma Prashant.

The investigation revealed that Afroz had established a methodical operation, with his girlfriend Bhagya playing a crucial role in facilitating the disposal of the stolen gold. The duo would sell the stolen jewelry at various gold shops, using the proceeds to fund their lifestyle. The involvement of Praveen, the third arrested suspect, is still under investigation, but police believe he may have played a role in assisting with the burglaries or the sale of the stolen goods.

Afroz’s ability to operate across multiple districts without detection for such a long period underscores the complexity of his criminal network. His arrest marks the end of a long-running investigation that involved coordination between several police stations across the region.

The arrest of Afroz Ahmed and his accomplices has brought a sense of relief to the communities affected by his crimes. The recovery of the stolen jewelry will also be a welcome development for the victims, who had lost valuable possessions in the burglaries. The police are now working on the legal process to ensure that the recovered goods are returned to their rightful owners.

The police department has also urged local citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities, emphasising the importance of community cooperation in preventing such crimes. The arrest of Afroz and his gang is a testament to the effectiveness of coordinated police work and the importance of persistent investigative efforts.

As the investigation continues, the police are expected to uncover more details about the operations of this burglary gang, potentially leading to the recovery of additional stolen property and the arrest of any other accomplices who may still be at large.