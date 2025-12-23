Shakti EV Mobility Advances Make-in-India EV Powertrain Development at EV Expo Delhi 2025

Bengaluru : Shakti EV Mobility, a part of the Shakti Group, participated in EV Expo Delhi 2025, one of India’s premier electric vehicle expositions, bringing together OEMs, fleet operators, and key stakeholders from across the electric mobility ecosystem. The event was held from 19th to 21st December 2025 at the prestigious Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, a landmark venue known for hosting major national and international exhibitions.

EV Expo Delhi serves as a comprehensive platform covering all major electric vehicle segments and enables direct engagement with industry decision-makers. Shakti EV’s participation underscores its focus on strengthening industry relationships, enhancing brand visibility, and engaging with stakeholders across the EV value chain, while showcasing its EV powertrain capabilities and engineering expertise.

Commenting on the participation, Ankit Patidar, Chief Marketing Officer, Shakti Group, said, “Shakti EV represents the natural extension of our 40 years of motor manufacturing legacy into electric mobility. With a fully Make-in-India, integrated motor and controller development ecosystem, we are enabling better efficiency, faster customization, and reliable performance for EV manufacturers. Platforms like EV Expo Delhi help us strengthen our network and accelerate business growth through direct industry engagement.”

Shakti EV Mobility Private Limited (‘SEVMPL) is the 100% wholly owned subsidiary company of Shakti Pumps (India) Limited. The company manufactures BLDC Motors with Controller, Charger, VFD (EV Application) to optimize battery performance in EV automobiles like Electric cars, Buses, 3 wheelers and more.