Shettar challenges CM to release Kempanna Commission report

Belagavi: MP Jagdish Shettar has issued a challenge to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, demanding the release of the Kempanna Commission report. Speaking to the media in Belagavi on Tuesday Shettar questioned Siddaramaiah’s repeated claims of honesty, suggesting that if the Chief Minister truly believes in his own integrity, he should make the report public. Shettar criticized Siddaramaiah for not allowing a debate in the House regarding the alleged Muda scam. “You held a media conference and gave an answer. When you see all this, you will know that you have done something wrong,” Shettar stated, implying that the Chief Minister’s actions are indicative of wrongdoing.



The MP also mentioned his previous efforts to expose the Arkavati scandal, demanding that the Kempanna Commission’s findings be tabled in the House. He further accused the government of having a direct role in the Muda, SC, and ST scams, and reiterated the opposition’s demand for a CBI investigation into the matter.

Regarding the internal dissent within the state BJP, Shettar refrained from making detailed comments but acknowledged that the issue is being monitored by the party’s superiors. He assured that appropriate action will be taken at the right time, based on the high command’s observations and consultations.

When questioned about the high command’s perceived inaction against dissidents within the party, Shettar clarified that he is not the one to make such decisions. He emphasized that the high command is aware of the situation and will take necessary steps when the time comes. Shettar also commented on the Congress party’s performance, particularly regarding its guarantee schemes. He accused the Congress of failing to implement these guarantees effectively and questioned whether the remaining promises would be fulfilled. His remarks carried a tone of skepticism and mockery toward the ruling party’s commitments. During a recent visit to Karatagi and Koppal, Shettar inspected the TB dam gate, which he noted was broken. He criticized the Congress government for abandoning a new project and neglecting the maintenance of existing infrastructure, blaming them for prioritizing politics over governance. Shettar pointed out that the post of Executive Engineer has been vacant for six months, further highlighting what he perceives as inefficiencies within the current administration. Shettar concluded his remarks by referencing Congress MP Rajasekhar Hitnal, who had admitted to not checking the status of the TB dam gate. Shettar used this admission to criticize the Congress government, stating that even MPs from their own party are questioning how work is being managed under the current leadership.