SI shunted out for honouring Bigg Boss contestant

Bengaluru: Sub Inspector of Police in Varthur Police Station Thimmarayappa has been transferred to Adugodi station after he honoured one of the contestants, Varthur Santhosh, of the Kannada version of Bigg Boss season 10, which ended recently.

The video of Thimmarayappa in full police uniform facilitating the contestant had gone viral and outraged a section of society that had sent the video to the top bosses of police in Bengaluru. Following the outrage, Police Commissioner B Dayanand, in an order, shunted him to Adugodi station. Thimmarayappa, in a naive move, honoured the contestant in public glare, wearing the police full uniform. Varthur Santhosh had faced police inquiry for wearing tiger claws. He was picked up by the police from the Bigg Boss house and taken to the police station in Varthur. At this juncture, honouring him too, by a police officer from Varthur police station was a move that has irked civil society.

The Bigg Boss had also faced the wrath of the viewers for allowing a sitting MLA from the Karnataka assembly into the Bigg Boss house and acting outright silly on a very popular TV reality show, leading to speculation that he entered the reality show as a contestant. The Vande Mataram Social Service Organisation raised concerns and complained to the Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, UT Khader, asserting that the legislator was neglecting his responsibilities to his constituency.