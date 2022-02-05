Siddaramaiah demands removal principal for closing gate on girls wearing hijab

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Congress has demanded removal of the principal of Kundapur Pre-University College of Udupi district for denying entry to Muslim girl students in hijab.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Siddaramaiah, the Leader of Opposition from the Congress, stated that the government had not mandated uniform at pre-university levels.

The principal of the college had closed the gate on 19 Muslim students for wearing hijab. This is against the fundamental right of the citizens, he stated.

"MLA Raghupathi Bhat has told the college management it seems to make uniform compulsory. Who is this fellow to make it compulsory? Besides, it is a government college. This principal, who gets his salary from State exchequer stands at the entrance and closes the gate at the behest of the BJP MLA. The principal of the college should be removed," Siddaramaiah said.

"To give it a political turn, BJP is making students to wear saffron shawls, this is being done deliberately to make it an issue. Why they did not come in saffron shawls all these days? Headscarves (hijab) are being worn for many years. It is a right enshrined in the constitution. Why are you trying to stop it?" he asked.

"The matter has reached the High Court. Two petitions have been submitted in the court. We have to see what happens. Individually, I feel that it violates the fundamental rights of students. This intention is to prevent Muslim girls from getting education. This is a conspiracy to keep the girl students away from studies," he said.

"Right to education is a fundamental right. Right to practice religion is a fundamental right. This is very bad. The principal of the college stands near the gate and prevents them from entering even as children cry. It is inhuman," he added.