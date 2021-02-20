Siddaramaiah has no right to seek details of donations for Ram temple: Minister Eshwarappa

Bengaluru: Minister of State for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, S Eshwarappa lashed out at former CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah for demanding the details of donations received for Ram temple construction.

"He called the Lord Ram's birthplace a controversial site. Siddaramaiah refused to donate any money for the temple. Now who is he to ask for the accounts? Let those who have donated Rs 10 ask for accounts," he said.

Reacting to former chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy's remarks that the houses of those who made donations and those who didn't were marked, Eshwarappa said, "Show me the houses in Raichur that have been marked."

Kumaraswamy compared the current scenario in the country that of Germany under the Nazi rule.

"It appears that those collecting donations for the construction of Ram mandir have been separately marking the houses of those who paid money and those who did not. This is similar to what Nazis had done in Germany during the reign of Adolf Hitler. I don't know where these developments, which are being witnessed in India, take us finally," he said on February 15.