Live
- Top 10 Countries With Most Gold Reserves 2024: India Rises in Rankings
- Karnataka Protests: Belagavi Turns into Battlefield Over Lingayat Panchmasali Reservation Demand
- Bihar: Student leader Dilip Kumar, arrested during BPSC protest, granted bail
- Mumbai Kurla Accident: BEST Bus Driver Sanjay More Reveals Details to Police About Fatal Crash
- Bengal school job case: CBI plea to court for formation of medical board for accused
- Trump's sweeping changes could be an uphill climb, reckon experts
- Tensions Flare Outside Mohan Babu's Home in Hyderabad
- BJP candidate files papers for Rajya Sabha bypoll in Haryana
- KTR Criticizes Opposition Over Telangana Talli Statue Remarks
- BJP Condemns INDIA Bloc's Move to Remove Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar as 'Extremely Regrettable'
Just In
Siddaramaiah Urges Kerala CM To Respond On Karnataka’s 100-House Project For Wayanad Landslide Victims
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah reminds Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan of the promised 100-house project for Wayanad landslide victims, urging swift guidelines and action to assist affected families.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has written to his Kerala counterpart, Pinarayi Vijayan, reminding him of Karnataka's commitment to construct 100 houses for families impacted by the Wayanad landslides. He questioned the prolonged silence from Kerala regarding the initiative, which he pledged in 2024 after visiting the disaster-hit region.
Despite initial communications with the Kerala Chief Secretary and the Chief Minister’s Office, Siddaramaiah noted a lack of response or guidelines to proceed. Reaffirming Karnataka’s readiness to purchase land for the project, Siddaramaiah emphasized the importance of urgent action to assist the affected families.
“This humanitarian effort reflects Karnataka’s solidarity with Kerala during this tragedy,” Siddaramaiah wrote, underscoring the state's dedication to rebuilding lives. In August, he announced the project on X (formerly Twitter), stating, "Karnataka stands in solidarity with Kerala... Together, we will rebuild and restore hope."
Siddaramaiah also highlighted his appeal to corporate entities in July, encouraging contributions through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives to support reconstruction efforts. “The scale of the disaster requires a coordinated and generous response from all sectors of society,” he wrote.
The letter reinforces Karnataka’s commitment to fulfilling its promise while urging Kerala to collaborate to expedite the project.