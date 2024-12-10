Siddaramaiah Urges Kerala CM To Respond On Karnataka’s 100-House Project For Wayanad Landslide Victims

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has written to his Kerala counterpart, Pinarayi Vijayan, reminding him of Karnataka's commitment to construct 100 houses for families impacted by the Wayanad landslides. He questioned the prolonged silence from Kerala regarding the initiative, which he pledged in 2024 after visiting the disaster-hit region.

Despite initial communications with the Kerala Chief Secretary and the Chief Minister’s Office, Siddaramaiah noted a lack of response or guidelines to proceed. Reaffirming Karnataka’s readiness to purchase land for the project, Siddaramaiah emphasized the importance of urgent action to assist the affected families.

“This humanitarian effort reflects Karnataka’s solidarity with Kerala during this tragedy,” Siddaramaiah wrote, underscoring the state's dedication to rebuilding lives. In August, he announced the project on X (formerly Twitter), stating, "Karnataka stands in solidarity with Kerala... Together, we will rebuild and restore hope."

Siddaramaiah also highlighted his appeal to corporate entities in July, encouraging contributions through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives to support reconstruction efforts. “The scale of the disaster requires a coordinated and generous response from all sectors of society,” he wrote.

The letter reinforces Karnataka’s commitment to fulfilling its promise while urging Kerala to collaborate to expedite the project.