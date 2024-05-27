Live
Just In
Six killed in road accident near Kandali
In a devastating incident, six lives were lost in a road collision near Kandali, on the outskirts of Hassan city.
Hassan: In a devastating incident, six lives were lost in a road collision near Kandali, on the outskirts of Hassan city. The accident occurred early Sunday morning when a car, carrying a family, collided with a truck on National Highway 75.
The victims have been identified as Narayanappa, Sunanda, Ravikumar, Netra, Chetan (a child), and Rakesh (the driver). All of them hailed from Chikkaballapura and were returning from Mangaluru after visiting a relative. Tragically, two women, three men, and a young child lost their lives in the collision.
According to Hassan rural police the family was returning from Mangaluru after visiting a relative who was admitted to a hospital. The car which they were travelling hit a median and jumped off to the other side of the road and crashed into an oncoming truck.
According to preliminary investigations, the driver may have been drowsy, leading to the fatal accident. The car veered into the opposite lane, crashing into a container truck. Rescuers faced challenges in extracting the bodies from the severely damaged vehicle.
The deceased have been taken to Hassan’s HIMS Hospital for post-mortem procedures. Local authorities have registered a case, and further investigations are underway.