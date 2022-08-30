‘Smart market’ is not likely to happen anytime soon

Bengaluru: One of the iconic works of the Smart City project, KR Market redevelopment, has no signs of completion for another year. The state-of-the-art subway is yet to be inaugurated.



The KR Market Centre building is proposed to be redeveloped at a cost of Rs 34.67 crore under the Smart City scheme. Although years have passed since the beginning of this work, it has not reached the expected stage. The work has gone on limping as coordination with the traders could not be achieved. Not only this, the nature of the works is also changing frequently.

KR Market was established in 1928 by Maharaja Krishnarajendra Wodeyar of Mysore. This market has been redeveloped many times. However, it has been decided to develop under the Smart City scheme with the intention that all facilities will be provided. There is a plan to make it a global friendly building with parking space for 168 four-wheelers and 279 two-wheelers. This is a project to provide lift, toilet, well-organized business store, load and unload bay. However, it takes a lot of time to implement all these. There is local opposition and lack of awareness. BBMP and Smart City officials are in talks to achieve coordination. Except the tunnel arches are visible, the works have not taken up in speedy manner.

The work of the fish market has not started. The smart city plan is to completely remove the existing fish market building and rebuild it. Traders do not agree to this. Their insistence is to redevelop the existing building. As the opinions of the officials and traders are not united, the work has not been started in any way. Only temporary shops have been constructed on the main road.

Integrated mobility hub



The Integrated Mobility Hub is a system of seamless connectivity with traders, consumers and pedestrians in KR market. From development of market junction, footpath, bus bay, toilet and subways have been constructed under this project. All these are specially monitored by 32 CCTV cameras.

In the modern built subway, escalator, internet, WiFi, security, UPS system have been provided. The aim is to promote trade and tourism. The aim is to create stores for women and empower them financially. Rajendra Cholan, Managing Director of Bengaluru Smart City Project said that a discussion has been held with BBMP and as soon as they agree, the subway will be opened and shops will be provided for women.

The project cost allotted for KR Market Redevelopment; Rs 34.67 crore, KR Market Mobility Hub; Rs18.68 crore, Gandhi Bazar Multi Level Car Parking; Rs 18.76 crore and Shivajinagar Bus Stand Terminal; Rs 2.87 crore. A five-storied building will be constructed for multi-storied car parking and market at Gandhi Bazaar.

The ground floor of the building, which will provide parking for 128 cars, is reserved for businessmen. For now, it is only a blueprint. Even though BBMP has shown the land, it has not been given to Smart City to start the work. Thus, although this newly added multi-storied car parking building has started now, there are no signs of completion till the end of next year.

Development of Shivajinagar Bus Terminal has also been undertaken. Pedestrian protection, maternal care, shelter, toilets, subway redevelopment facilities are provided here. The work is completed and provided to BMTC. But citizens are yet to get its full benefit.