Smart meters mandatory for new, temporary connections from July 1

Bengaluru: Starting from July 1, the Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) has made it mandatory for all new and temporary electricity connections in rural areas under its jurisdiction to have smart meter installations, as mandated by the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC).

According to an official statement from the company, smart meter deployment in the urban areas of BESCOM’s jurisdiction, including Bengaluru city, commenced on February 15, 2025. With this latest directive, the initiative is now being extended to BESCOM’s rural regions also. Applicants for new or temporary electricity connections can purchase smart meters from BESCOM-authorised outlets and proceed with connection formalities, according to the statement. “KERC had issued guidelines on smart meter implementation on March 6, 2024, and installations have since been carried out in phases,” the release added.

Smart meters, which differ from traditional models, are equipped with a GPRS/RF-based communication system for data collection and offer server and cloud connectivity. They utilise Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) technology, which enables direct communication between consumers and BESCOM by gathering electricity usage data. Users can monitor real-time electricity usage, voltage, and power factor through a mobile app and access recharge options.

The release stated that people can make advance payments and recharge for their desired duration, allowing them to use electricity as needed. During a power outage, electricity can be restored immediately upon payment of the bill.

BESCOM is also set to launch a digital portal aimed at enhancing transparency and efficiency in the consumer grievance redressal process, as announced by N Sivashankar, Managing Director of BESCOM, in May. The MD was addressing a workshop organised jointly by the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) and BESCOM, or the office bearers and members of the Consumer Grievance Redressal Forum (CGRF) at the KEB Engineers Association Hall.

“To strengthen consumer rights and improve accountability, a dedicated digital platform is being developed for managing consumer complaints. The Chief General Manager of Corporate Affairs has been entrusted with overseeing the grievance redressal process,” Sivashankar said. He added that, as directed by the KERC Chairman, CGRFS has been constituted at the district level, comprising a Superintendent Engineer, an Executive Engineer, and independent members.