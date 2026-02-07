KTR to Campaign in Kamareddy Ahead of Municipal Polls

BRS Working President K. T. R. will tour Kamareddy district today as part of the municipal election campaign. He is set to campaign in support of BRS candidates in Banswada, Bichkunda, and Yellareddy, arriving in the district Saturday afternoon. The leader will participate in rallies and corner meetings, aiming to highlight alleged failures of the Congress government, including broken promises and corruption, while showcasing the development achievements of the BRS regime.

Preparations for KTR’s visit are already underway, with local leaders including former MLAs Bajireddy Govardhan, Jajala Surender, and Hanmanth Shinde personally supervising arrangements. The rally sites in Banswada, Bichkunda, and Yellareddy have been decorated with pink flags in anticipation.

In Banswada, KTR is scheduled to arrive in the afternoon and will lead a roadshow along the main road from the Koyyagutta Martyrs’ Memorial. He will then address a public meeting at Ambedkar Chowrasta, expected to attract around ten thousand supporters, according to Bajireddy Govardhan.