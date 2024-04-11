Sommet Education Foundation under the high patronage of Accor to develop Indian Talent Development Initiative

Bengaluru: Indian School of Hospitality (ISH) and Sommet Education, the distinguished leaders in hospitality education are delighted to announce a pioneering collaboration with Accor, a global leader in hospitality, to unveil the Indian Talent Development Initiative.

This endeavour will be led by the Sommet Education Foundation, with Accor serving as its founding patron. The Indian Talent Development Initiative aims to invest in the skills of the Indian youth and deliver them opportunities for growth in the thriving hospitality industry.

Under the initiative, Sommet Education Foundation and Accor will sponsor 16 deserving individuals from disadvantaged backgrounds to enrol in ISH's Intensive Culinary Arts Programme and Intensive Pastry and Bakery Programme. Each intake will consist of 5 to 6 students, with the program scheduled to commence in August 2024, followed by subsequent intakes in January 2025 and January 2026.

''As a prominent hospitality education institution, we recognise the transformative potential of the Indian Talent Development Initiative to uplift and inspire individuals aiming to make a difference in the hospitality sector. ISH is dedicated to providing top-tier training and exceptional learning experiences to nurture a generation of new talents for hospitality who will set new benchmarks and create lasting impact on the future of hospitality,'' said Kunal Vasudeva, Co-Founder and Managing Director, Indian School of Hospitality.

Echoing his views, SVP Diversity and Inclusion and Social Care Accor, Anne-Sophie BERAUD said ''As a leading hospitality group, we acknowledge the significance of investing in the next generation of talent. We want to guarantee each of our Talent the opportunities to reach their full potential by preventing inequalities and discrimination. The success of our employees must not be determined by diplomas neither origins nor nationalities. Supporting Sommet Education Foundation and developing this first initiative also in India signifies our devotion to bringing positive change by providing world-class education and hands-on training for the aspiring youth in India. ''

''At Sommet Education, we believe in the power of education to drive positive change and create pathways to success. Through the Indian Talent Development Initiative, we are proud to join forces with Accor to support talent development and foster social inclusion in India's hospitality sector. By offering scholarships and employment opportunities, we aim to empower individuals with the necessary skills and resources to emerge as change agents of the future,'' said Anouck Weiss, Vice-President Executive at Sommet Education Foundation.

The Indian School of Hospitality (ISH), recognised for its dedication to excellence in hospitality education, will play a vital role in driving the success of the initiative. With its state-of-the-art facilities and highly proficient faculty, ISH will deliver valuable support by offering world-class training and facilitating immersive learning experiences for sponsored students.

ISH has carved a distinctive reputation in hospitality management and culinary arts programs in association with renowned global education institutions such as globally recognized culinary School - École Ducasse, France, and Les Roches, Switzerland. As a part of Sommet Education’s global network of 20 campuses across 10 countries, ISH is committed to empowering students and nurturing them into influential leaders within the hospitality industry.

These programs are designed to fast- track culinary careers and will incorporate a three-month on-the-job immersion at Accor, followed by pre-qualified employment contracts that assure 100% employability for the students.

India's tourism and hospitality sector has experienced significant growth in recent years, emerging as one of the key contributors to the country's economy. According to Mordor Intelligence, the Indian hospitality industry is projected to reach $24.61 billion in 2024, with further growth expected to touch $31.01 billion by 2029, demonstrating a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.73%.

However, despite these promising figures, the rate of youth unemployment is still considerably high in India, as according to the Indian Employment Report, over 82 percent of the total unemployed population consists of youths.

To address this significant challenge, Sommet Education and Accor are dedicated to promoting sustainable growth, addressing employment gaps, and empowering individuals from underserved communities to pursue rewarding careers in hospitality.

The launch of the Indian Talent Development Initiative is a testament to the shared vision and dedication of Sommet Education, ISH, and Accor towards promoting talent development, fostering social equality, and bolstering economic growth in India. The unique and noble initiative will also create new avenues for development and elevate the standards and prospects of the hospitality sector in India.