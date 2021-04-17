South Western Railway conducts RT-PCR tests on 6,137 employees

Bengaluru: Bengaluru Division of South Western Railway, under the guidance of Ashok Kumar Verma, Divisional Railway Manager, Bengaluru, is taking all possible steps to prevent spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

The division has conducted RT-PCR (Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction Test) on 6,136 staff. Besides this, the division is conducting Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) regularly at its offices and workshops in KSR Bengaluru, Yesvantpur, Krishnarajapuram and Bengaluru Cantonment where it has a large number of employees.

RT-PCR and RAT are also being conducted in co-ordination with the State Government at Railway Heath Units in Bangarpet and Hindupur.

The division has organized Covid-19 vaccination camps for its staff and their families. About 5,150 persons have been vaccinated till date, out of which, the second dose of vaccination is given to 702 persons.

Out of 3,546 employees of the division who are above 45 years, 2,025 have been vaccinated.

A dedicated Covid Care Centre has been set up with 75 beds at Railway Hospital and "Anugaha" Railway Community Hall In Mahatma Gandhi Ralway Colony in Bengaluru.

The division is carrying an intensive campaign at all its major railway stations to educate passengers about prevention of spread of the virus.