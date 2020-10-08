South Western Railway develops app to address employees’ grievances

Bengaluru: South Western Railway has developed a mobile app and web portal "Karmachaaribandhu" for the management of employees' grievances. The app is stated to be helpful for employees to submit their grievances and track their status.

Prior to Covid-19 pandemic, more than 100 employees used to visit Rail Soudha, Zonal office of SWR to submit their grievances to the general manager. Santosh Hegde, secretary to GM Ajay Kumar Singh, has taken initiative to launch this app. Due to Covid-19 pandemic travelling from work place and meeting the GM personally became difficult for employees.

Employees working in field units are able to lodge their grievances directly to GM without having to come personally to the zonal headquarters.

Employees can download the app through Google Playstore. After registration they can log in to submit their grievance.

Grievance application can be uploaded in PDF or JPEG format.

Once they are successfully submitted, the GM's office downloads the application from www.karmachaaribandhu.com and the hard copy is put before the general manager for appropriate action.

Decision taken copy is re-uploaded back to the app and marked to the department for implementation.

Employees can see the remarks of the GM in the copy re-uploaded and they can track their grievances. Whenever grievance is marked to various levels it gets reflected in the "Track My Request" in the app of employees. The app is a transparent and efficient tool for tracking the grievances.

Karmachaaribandhu web portal is developed as a backend for management of grievances of various levels for officer's of South Western Railway. Grievance marked by the general manager can be downloaded by officers at various levels marked & decision can be implemented. This portal helps in easy tracking, access and flow of information. A private agency at Bengaluru has developed this app cum web portal.