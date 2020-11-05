South Western Railway felicitates Ekalavya awardees

Bengaluru: A large number of sports persons who have joined the railways to represent India at the international and national level have brought glory to the country and to Indian Railways.

Ekalavya Award is given by the government of Karnataka to sports personalities for their outstanding performance. This year Ekalavya award was given for 2017 to 2019. The awardees received a certificate, bronze Statue of Ekalavya and a cash award of Rs 2 lakh each. Ajay Kumar Singh, General Manager, South Western Railway (SWR) who is also the patron of the South Western Railway Sports Association (SWRSA) n Wednesday felicitated the four Ekalavya awardees of SWR along with their coaches. Inspired by the Fit India Campaign launched by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, the GM encouraged the awardees to be role models for the railway fraternity by promoting other employees to participate in fitness activities.