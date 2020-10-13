South Western Railway GM Ajay Kumar Singh flags off 50 New Modified Goods rake

Bengaluru: Ajay Kumar Singh, general manager, South Western Railway, virtually flagged off 50 NMG (New Modified Goods) rake dispatched from Penukonda on Tuesday.

The NMG wagons left Penukonda in Anantpur district of Andhra Pradesh to Faruknagar in Gurugram district of Haryana.

Penukonda station is in the jurisdiction of Bengaluru division of the South Western Railway.

The South Western Railway (SWR) stated, "Till date a total of 4980 cars (including 100 cars sent today) have been transported to Farukh Nagar from Penukonda. Each NMG rake normally carries 100 cars. The cars were loaded by M/s. IVC Logistics Ltd, who are logistic partners for railways and KIA Motors."

"Bengaluru division which was mainly transporting raw materials and essential commodities took to loading of automobiles for the first time when it transported 175 tractors from Doddaballapur railway station to Phuleria in Rajasthan on April 29. During the current year, 47 rakes of automobiles manufactured by M/s. TAFE, mainly tractors have been loaded by Train from Doddaballapur Railway Station near Bengaluru," the SWR said in a release.

Mysuru Division of South Western Railway also has started to operate NMG trains to transport automobile goods to different regions.

One NMG train loaded with 1000 TVS two-wheelers was dispatched from Kadakola in Mysuru Division to Changsari in Assam on October 10. SWR said that the automobile loading in NMG rakes was nearly nill last year.

"With extensive marketing efforts of recently constituted Business Development Units, Railways is capturing new streams of traffic and thereby contributing to the revival of the economy which is adversely affected by COVID-19," SWR said.

H.C. Verma, Principal Chief Operations Manager, Anil Pavithran, Principal Chief Commercial Manager, Vipul Kumar, Principal Chief Engineer, Ashok Kumar Verma, Divisional Railway Manager, Bengaluru Division were also present with the General Manager at Hubballi during flagging off.