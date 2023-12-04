Special registration drive across city to enroll young voters

Bengaluru: The New Voters Special Registration Drive under Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) was organised on December 2 and December 3. A special voter registration campaign has already started and the campaign has been organised in all Revenue Officers, Associate Revenue Officers, Ward Offices and Polling Stations. Booth level officials are present and registrations are also being taken along with claim and objection applications.

The District Election Officer visited the places and conducted an inspection. BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath interacted with the college students as part of the special registration drive at Seshadripuram College, Yelahanka. In addition to getting registered in the voter list, the young voters should be motivated to get registered in the voter list. The district election office is actively conducting sweep programs in the colleges of the city to enroll young voters in the voter list. He said that everyone who completes 18 years of age can self-register online.

All young voters who turn 18 on July 1, 2024 should go to the polling booths and fill and submit Form-6. Bengaluru District Election Officer Tushar Girinath said that self-registration can be done through the web portal voters.eci.gov.in or the Voter Helpline mobile app.