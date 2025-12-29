State considers mandatory rest for night-shift drivers after Chitradurga bus tragedy

Bengaluru: Inthe wake of the horrific bus accident near Hiriyur in Chitradurga district that claimed seven lives through burn injuries and left more than 20 passengers injured, the Karnataka government has begun deliberations on enforcing mandatory rest periods for night-shift drivers. The Transport Department has decided to write to the Central government, seeking the formulation of stricter guidelines for night-time vehicle movement on national highways.

Speaking in Udupi, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy expressed concern that driver fatigue and drowsiness are emerging as major causes of road accidents. He said there is a need for the Centre to frame new regulations to ensure compulsory rest for drivers operating vehicles at night. The minister proposed that drivers be mandated to halt vehicle movement and take a minimum of four hours of rest between midnight and 4 a.m. He pointed out that truck drivers, who often travel alone, face a higher risk of exhaustion and stressed the need for safety norms keeping this in mind.

The minister also said the state government would take strict measures to improve bus safety. He clarified that private buses are not permitted to carry goods other than passengers’ luggage. Buses lacking emergency exits or not maintained in proper condition will not be issued fitness certificates. Bus owners have been instructed to regularly check the functionality of emergency exits. Recalling the 2013 Haveri bus tragedy, he noted that emergency exits have already been installed in 25,000 government buses across the state.

However, transport experts have expressed reservations about restricting night-time movement, stating that it could result in economic losses. They suggested that mandating two drivers for long-distance routes would be a more practical and effective solution to address driver fatigue.

The December 25 accident near Hiriyur involved a Seabird company bus that wascompletely gutted, resulting in the deaths of five passengers. Adding to concerns, another incident involving the same company came to light just two days later.

On Friday night, a Seabird bus scheduled to depart from Majestic in Bengaluru to Goa was found to be driven by a person under the influence of alcohol. When the original driver briefly stepped away, another driver, identified as Divakar, moved the bus forward. During a routine traffic check, police confirmed that Divakar was intoxicated.

At the time, more than 25 passengers were on board. Police immediately detained the driver and said he would be produced before a court on Monday. The journey was allowed to resume only after it was confirmed that the original driver was not under the influence of alcohol.