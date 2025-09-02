State to opt for annual contract system for helicopter, aircraft services

Bengaluru: The government has decided to shift from hourly contracts to annual contracts for hiring helicopters and aircrafts for official purposes. The move was finalized during a high-level meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar at Vidhana Soudha on Sunday, with ministers K.J. George, Byrathi Suresh and senior officials in attendance.

Until now, helicopters and special flights were hired on an hourly basis, costing the state exchequer around ₹28 crore annually. However, officials often struggled with availability issues, leading to delays in crucial administrative travel. With the new annual lease system, the government hopes to ensure timely access to air services while also streamlining expenditure.

Deputy CM Shivakumar clarified that the decision had been pending for long and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had entrusted him with finalizing it. “We will call for tenders across the country. HAL too will be approached. No political considerations are involved,” he said, stressing transparency in the process.

The new system will be primarily used by top IAS officers, the CM, DyCM, and ministers for government-related travel. Officials pointed out that under the hourly arrangement, leaders often had to rush through meetings or cut programmes midway to stick to strict flight schedules. The annual contract, they argued, would bring efficiency and flexibility.

Tender invitations will be opened to experienced aviation firms with the necessary safety and service infrastructure. The government expects the change to save costs in the long run and provide uninterrupted availability of helicopters and aircrafts for official duties.