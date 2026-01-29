PWD to develop four dust-free ‘model roads’ to curb pollution

In a bid to scrub Delhi’s air of road dust, the Public Works Department is set to transform four stretches into ‘model roads’ that officials claim will be entirely dust-free. The pilot project is part of a larger plan to redevelop 160 kilometres of the Public Works Department (PWD) road network this year to combat air pollution. According to officials, four specific roads will be identified for comprehensive work, including pothole repair, wall-to-wall paving and greenery.

“If the pilot project is successful, it will be expanded to other roads across the city. The process of identifying these roads is ongoing. They will be paved and other dust reduction measures will be implemented,” a PWD official said.

Earlier this month, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta chaired a high-level review meeting to discuss measures for controlling air pollution and road dust. According to the Delhi government, approximately 3,300 kilometres of roads in the city require reconstruction or upgradation. This includes around 800 kilometres under the PWD, 1,200 kilometres under the Municipal Corporation and nearly 1,000 kilometres in unauthorised colonies.

160 km of roads are scheduled to be paved between January and December 2026. The government has also identified 85.70 km of roads for extensive greenery work this year.

The total estimated cost for these work is expected to exceed Rs 400 crore, officials said. Under the proposed projects, the PWD will undertake complete paving of road shoulders and central verges, along with landscaping and greenery work.

“To prevent repeated road cutting, underground utility ducts will be provided. Tenders will be issued soon, with a target to complete works within one year,” the chief minister said. The PWD is going to take up two more projects. Under the first, 70 mechanical road sweeping machines (MRSMs) and water tankers will be deployed for mechanised cleaning. Under the second project, 250 water sprinkler machines will be deployed for regular dust suppression.