State will spend over Rs 1,000 crore to modernise Sree Kanteerava stadium: Minister KC Narayana Gowda

Bengaluru: Sree Kanteerava outdoor stadium here is all set to get hi-tech facilities soon. Youth Empowerment and Sports Minister KC Narayana Gowda on Thursday unveiled a new high-tech plan to modernise the stadium at an estimated cost of Rs 1000 plus crore in a public private partnership (PPP) mode.

Speaking to media persons, Narayana Gowda said, "The detailed project report is ready. Talks are on and soon we will give it a final shape. The blueprint for the indoors and the entire stadium premises is ready. This will include a multi-storey building, 3-star and 5-star hotels, parking and commercial establishments."

The minister, who chaired a meeting with officials, said a clear picture on the development of the stadium would emerge in another two months. The minister reportedly took officials to task for not spending the money allocated to the department and said a proposal has been submitted to allocate at least Rs 1,000 crore in the 2021-22 State budget for sports.

"Talks with private developers are underway, if private companies come forward, the government will hold talks with them. The department has also discussed utilizing corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds.

The whole idea is to produce more sportspersons of international standards in the State so that they can participate in Olympics. We are aiming at producing 100+ athletes across 14 Olympic disciplines and our desire is to ensure at least 50 of them make the cut," he said.

The minister also pulled up officials when he found low utilization of funds at district-level. "The government is working on a new policy intervention aimed at the youth. We will give the youth policy a new shape. We plan to organize youth melas to help them develop right mindset and skills.

These melas will also be converted as job melas," the minister explained adding that there are 2.5 crore youths in the State and the new policy will make sure all of them get involved.