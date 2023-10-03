Strict action against communal rioters: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Belgaum: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that our government will take strict action against the communal rioters and control the cases that disrupt the communal harmony in the society.



Speaking to the media in Belgaum on Tuesday, CM Siddaramaiah said, The task is to respond to the BJP's allegation that communal riots have increased since the Congress came to power in the state and blame the BJP. All accusations are not true. "The miscreants who pelted stones in Shivamogga case have been arrested and appropriate action will be taken," he said.

Answer about BJP protesting in Kolar, anyone can protest. But he said that there should be a reason for that protest and it should be peaceful. No one is unfair in the government. Responding to the outcry that the Lingayat community is being treated unfairly during the Kuruba Samaj Congress, no one is being treated unfairly in our government. He said that our government has an inclusive governance policy.

In response to a question asked by a journalist about the letter written by the Deputy Chief Minister to the Chief Minister regarding the withdrawal of cases registered in different stations, the Deputy Chief Minister has written to me based on the letter issued by the Vokkaligara Horata Samithi. He said that he saw that letter only today.

Answered whether there will be a division of Belgaum district during his term, he said that he will discuss this with the MLAs.







