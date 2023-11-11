Students from over 30 nationalities celebrate Diwali at Canadian International School

Bengaluru: The echoes of joy and cultural diversity still resonate following the Canadian International School, Bangalore’s (CIS) spectacular Diwali celebration. The school’s auditorium transformed into a kaleidoscope of traditions as students of all grades, along with faculty, staff, and parents from over 30 nationalities came together in a dazzling display of unity.

The theme “Khushiyon Ki Diwali” took center stage, showcasing the rich tapestry of cultural expressions within the CIS community. The event featured a blend of performances, seamlessly weaving traditional and modern Indian music with international influences. The result was a mesmerizing performance of diverse cultures converging in harmony.

From the soul-stirring melodies of traditional Indian music to the foot tapping beats of Bollywood, the performances left the audience spellbound. The event exemplified CIS’s commitment to nurturing a global environment, bringing together individuals from different backgrounds to celebrate their unique contributions.

“We believe in celebrating the rich cultural heritage of our diverse community, and Diwali provides a perfect platform to showcase the talents and traditions that make CIS truly unique," said Shweta Sastri, Managing Director at CIS. "This event is not just a celebration of Diwali but a celebration of the unity that arises from embracing our differences."

“Regardless of where one comes from, each year our diverse community comes together to celebrate the light of Diwali. In these times when things seem dark and uncertain. Our annual Diwali celebrations remind us that the arc of humanity always tips towards the light. And that we are blessed with family, loved ones, health and a roof over our heads. This year's Diwali celebration was a joyous moment for us all to come together and focus on the positive and the light in our lives”, remarked Dr. Ted Mockrish, Head of School.

The event not only celebrated Diwali but also served as a reminder of the strength that emerges when diverse cultures unite. Attendees were treated to a visual and auditory feast, leaving them with lasting memories of a joyous occasion that transcends borders.