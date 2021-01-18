Students, Kerala MPs stand up against universities holding exams 

Bengaluru: A large section of students have been up in arms against the decision of universities to conduct offline examinations. Keeping in view looming Covid pandemic threat, they have requested the universities to cancel the examinations, but they went ahead and announced the schedule.

George Thomas. L, a student of the Karnataka State Law University (KSLU), has sought the intervention of legislators in the State and Kerala to revoke the institution's decision on holding examinations in classrooms.

Talking to The Hans India, George said, "My University planned to conduct an offline Intermediate Semester Examinations, though we appealed to them to cancel them. But, they just postponed them. Now, they are planning to conduct examinations, without any regard for the health of students at a time when coronavirus poses serious threat. Students studying in the university are from different parts of the country and transportation is very difficult."

Hibi Eden, MP, Ernakulam, T.R. Prathapan, MP and Member of Parliament Standing Committee and M.K Raghavan, MP from Kozhikode have written to the university to cancel the examinations.

On his party, George Thomas has written to State Congress president D.K. Shivakumar, requesting him to look into the matter.

In their letter dated December 21, 2020, the University Grants Commission (UGC), Bengaluru directed the Registrar of the KSLU to address the grievances of the students and intimate the Commission about the same.

"The students are representing that the proposed examination is not conducive to them," the UGC said in the letter.

Senior Congress leader and MP (Thiruvananthapuram) Shashi Tharoor, on January 5, wrote a letter to the Vice Chancellor, KSLU, Prof (Dr) P. Iashwara Bhatt requested him to either cancel the exams or find an alternative way to hold them.

"The representation highlights the anxiety and distress students are feeling over KSLU's decision to administer these exams in person at a time when the Covid-19 pandemic continues to rage in Karnataka and across the country. Aside from the risk of infection, restrictions on transportation also make it difficult for students to attend examinations highlighting the difficulties they are facing," the letter by Tharoor read.