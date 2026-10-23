Sugarcane farmers’ meeting scheduled for October 26 in Belagavi: CM

Bengaluru: A meeting with sugarcane farmers and sugar factory owners has been scheduled for October 26 in Belagavi to discuss their concerns, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said on Thursday.

Speaking to the media outside his Sadashivanagar residence before leaving for Delhi, Shivakumar said Union Minister Pralhad Joshi would not be able to attend the meeting due to other commitments. “Joshi has said that you should hold the meeting first, after which we can meet. The issue of sugarcane farmers is not limited to Karnataka but concerns the entire country. We will hold a separate meeting with officials at the Centre to discuss the matter and find a solution,” he said.

The Chief Minister said he would also discuss forest land disputes with the concerned Union Minister. Taking a decision on the Mahadayi issue could be difficult due to the upcoming elections in Goa, he added.

On the Tungabhadra reservoir, Shivakumar said a request had been made to meet the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister for discussions on the water situation. The meeting could take place either in Andhra Pradesh or Delhi. “The water level in the Tungabhadra reservoir is critically low, while the demand for water from farmers is very high. With no adequate rainfall, we need to formulate a strategy for the coming days,” he said. Shivakumar added that he would meet the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister to present Karnataka’s demands regarding drought-related assistance.