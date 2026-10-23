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Indian among 3 killed in Houthi attacks on Saudi airport, oilfield
In Short
The attacks took place on Wednesday amid a series of drone and missile strikes on airports, energy facilities and other key infrastructure in Saudi Arabia.
Dubai: An Indian national among 3 people were killed and many others were injured in two separate attacks on an airport and an oilfield in Saudi Arabia, officials said on Thursday. The attacks took place on Wednesday amid a series of drone and missile strikes on airports, energy facilities and other key infrastructure in Saudi Arabia. Falling debris from the successful interception of a drone targeting a processing facility at Saudi Aramco’s Shaybah oil field killed two people and injured two others, the Kingdom’s Energy Ministry said.
The Indian Embassy in Riyadh said Saudi authorities had informed it about the casualties in the attack on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, eastern Saudi Arabia, on Wednesday night. “One Indian national was among two people who unfortunately lost their lives in the attack on Dammam airport on Wednesday night and two Indian nationals were injured,” the embassy said in a social media post on Thursday. “We are ascertaining further details and contacting the affected families. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of the deceased and we wish speedy recovery of the injured,” it added.
Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation said a Saudi citizen and an Indian resident were killed in the attack. The airport had also been targeted on October 11.
The authority said eight people, including two Indians, were injured. Bangladeshi and Nepalese nationals were also among those hurt. “Their injuries range from minor to critical, and they are receiving the necessary medical care at several hospitals,” it said.
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