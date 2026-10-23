PM Modi, Shah to visit Telangana

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party, buoyed by its triumph in West Bengal, has sharpened its focus on Telangana now; for, the saffron party’s senior leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, are slated to visit the state in the next two months. Their visit is likely to induce political churn in the state. According to party leaders, Amit Shah is expected to visit the state in November to attend a polling booth convention. The Union Home Minister was initially slated to visit Telangana during this month. Party leaders said that Shah’s visit would focus on strengthening the BJP in the state. He is likely to address a meeting of the polling booth committees of the party from Hyderabad, Rangareddy, and Mahbubnagar, coinciding with elections to the Graduate MLC seats in the state. He is expected to provide guidance to party workers as well local leaders regarding the upcoming elections and firm up strategies to bolster the party.

The Election Commission has announced the schedule for the election to Graduates MLC constituencies of Rangareddy-Hyderabad-Mahbubnagar and Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda. A senior leader of the party said that the visit of Amit Shah will work as a morale booster for the party cadre during the election time. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also slated to visit Telangana during December.

The PM is likely to lay the foundation stone for the development of the Mamnoor Airport in Warangal. The Prime Minister would be inaugurating the Sammakka Sarakka Tribal University, Kazipet Wagon Factory, and the Kakatiya Textile Park.

Party leaders said that a massive public meeting was also being planned in Warangal to coincide with this visit.