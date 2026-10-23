Ramalinga Reddy calls for strict guidelines for elephants at public events

Bengaluru: Following the incident in which a forest department elephant ran out of control during the Dasara procession in Shivamogga on October 21, Ramalinga Reddy has called for strict guidelines governing the use of elephants at religious festivals and other public events.

Somanna, an elephant from the Sakrebailu Elephant Camp in Shivamogga, was carrying the howdah during the procession when it suddenly lost control and began running, reportedly damaging a car and a few two-wheelers. The incident created panic for some time, but forest department personnel acted swiftly to bring the elephant under control. No casualties were reported.

In a statement, Ramalinga Reddy said elephants could become stressed and behave unpredictably when exposed to large crowds, loud music, firecrackers and other intense sounds at religious festivals, fairs and public gatherings. Therefore, adequate precautions must be taken whenever elephants are used in such events.

He said organisers should obtain prior permission from the competent authority at least one month before the event. Elephants participating in programmes should undergo a minimum of 20 days of preparatory training, while officials must ensure that they are physically and mentally fit to take part. Permission should be granted only after assessing whether the elephants can cope with large crowds, commotion and high noise levels, he said. Organisers must also implement all necessary safety measures throughout the event to protect both the animals and the public.

Ramalinga Reddy stressed the need for the Forest Department to issue clear and comprehensive guidelines at the earliest and ensure their strict implementation by officials and event organisers without yielding to external pressure. He called for all necessary precautionary measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.