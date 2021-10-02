Suicide no solution to any problem: CM Basavaraj Bommai

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday expressed the view that suicide was not a solution to any problem. He was reacting to the death of a woman, the wife of a Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation employee, and her two children in a suicide pact on the outskirts of Bengaluru.



The woman in her suicide note said that she was taking the extreme step because there was nobody to look up to for comfort after she had lost her husband to coronavirus last year.

Moved by the incident, the Chief Minister said, "A few other such instances of family members taking their lives have taken place due to financial stress post Covid-19 lockdown."

"Suicide is a matter of concern for everyone. We need to stop people from resorting to suicide due to stress and various other reasons. The society and the government should think over it. Even people have to come together to help each other in difficult times," Bommai said.

"Suicide is not at all a solution to problems which are temporary. There will always be a solution to any difficult situation. As joy and sorrow are part of our life, we should stay calm and we must perceive victory and defeat and joy and sorrow as temporary."

According to him, there are many reasons behind suicide including social, economic and personal. People take extreme steps out of depression and it should be prevented, he said.