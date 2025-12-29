Suo motu action against corruption in Kolar

Bengaluru: Ina groundbreaking move, Deputy Lokayukta Justice B. Veerappa has initiated suo-motu action against all 25 Gram Panchayats in Srinivaspur taluk, Kolar district, for gross mismanagement and widespread corruption. This marks the first time in Karnataka’s history that such an action has been taken by the Lokayukta.

The decision follows surprise visits to these Panchayats on September 30 and December 2, after which the Lokayukta launched a detailed probe into the district, taluk, and Zilla Panchayat systems. The investigation aims to address inefficiency, corruption, and mismanagement within the local administrative bodies.

According to Justice Veerappa, this investigation is just the beginning. Plans are underway to extend the inquiry to other districts such as Tumkur and Mandya, with the goal of bringing about reforms across district, taluk, and Zilla Panchayats. The focus will be on improving accountability, efficiency, and responsibility within the administrative systems.

The Lokayukta’s office is particularly concerned with issues such as the maintenance of drains, water supply, streetlights, solid waste management, pollution control, encroachments, and illegal mining. The investigation is expected to provide insights into the extent of corruption and the mismanagement of public resources.

The investigation has revealed serious allegations against various officials, including Panchayat Development Officers (PDOs), Bill Collectors, Data Entry Operators, and Engineers from the Panchayat Raj Engineering Department. Some of the key charges are as follows:

Misuse of Public Funds: In the Dalsanuru Gram Panchayat, Rs 3 lakh was allocated for road construction in 2019-2020, but the work was never completed despite the funds being released.

Non-completion of Sanitation and Drainage Work: Funds allocated for drain cleaning and sanitation under the 15th Finance Commission were disbursed, but no work was actually done. The lack of proper documentation and accountability has raised concerns about the misuse of funds.

Illegal and Incomplete Work Approvals: Several instances were uncovered where work was approved and funds were released without proper documentation. These included the construction of wells and borewells that were never built, and bills being cleared without completing the required work. Embezzlement by PDOs: Investigations found that two PDOs, A.N. Shankarappa and M.N. Manjunath, had misappropriated Rs 68 lakh. Additionally, Rs 6.69 lakh was improperly withheld under the guise of borewell repairs.

The investigation has also exposed discrepancies in overseeing projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission, which aims to provide clean water to rural areas. Digital payment apps on the employees’ phones revealed transactions that exceeded their official salaries, leading to suspicions of illegal financial activity.The state government’s handling of these rural development projects is now under scrutiny for potential corruption.