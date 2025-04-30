Suri-Yuva Film Launched: Duniya Vijay’s Daughter Ritanya to Play Lead

Bengaluru: On the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, a new Kannada film starring Yuvrajkumar and directed by renowned filmmaker Suri was officially launched in a simple muhurtha ceremony at the Subramanya Temple in Bengaluru. The film also marks the lead debut of Ritanya Vijay Kumar, daughter of Sandalwood star Duniya Vijay.

The project brings together top production banners—PRK Productions (founded by the late Puneeth Rajkumar and now managed by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar), KRG Studios (owned by Karthik Gowda and Yogi G Raj), and Jayanna Films (Jayanna-Bhoganna duo)—under one roof. Even before the release of their upcoming film Ekka, these production houses have now announced this promising venture.

The launch was attended by key members of the film industry including the Yuva family, Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, Karthik Gowda, Yogi G Raj, and director Suri. The clapperboard for the first shot was given by Duniya Vijay himself, while Dhriti Puneeth Rajkumar, daughter of the late Puneeth Rajkumar, switched on the camera.

Known for his gritty, realistic filmmaking, Suri is expected to bring a fresh portrayal of Yuvrajkumar, adding to the curiosity surrounding this collaboration. The film will be Ritanya Vijay Kumar’s second outing, following her debut alongside her father in Land Lord. For Yuvrajkumar, this marks his third film.

The technical crew includes Deepu S Kumar (editing), Charan Raj (music), Santhosh (art direction), and Shekar (cinematography). Shooting is expected to begin by the end of May, with production on a grand scale.

Meanwhile, Ekka, starring Yuvrajkumar and directed by Rohit Padaki, is slated for a June release. The film's teaser and title track have already generated significant buzz online.































